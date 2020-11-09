Second parade float at Burnaby Sikh temple destroyed in suspicious fire

Photo: Ryan Stelting

Police are investigating a fire that scorched a South Burnaby Sikh gurdwara and destroyed a parade float Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the Shri Guru Ravidass Sabha gurdwara at 7271 Gilley Ave., sometimes referred to as the Gilley temple, just after 9 p.m. for reports of a fire, according to assistant fire Chief Greg Young.

On arrival, they found a Chevy pickup truck, which had been outfitted for use as a parade float, engulfed in flames, he said.

The vehicle was parked right next to the building.

After knocking down the blaze, firefighters checked to see if the fire had spread into the concrete-block building, but it had not, according to Young.

Students coming to the gurdwara to pick up dinner had been the first to spot the blaze and alerted the people inside, according to Shri Guru Ravidass Sabha president Harjit Sohpaul

He said the parade float was a “total loss,” and parts of the inside of the building had also sustained damage.

This is the second time a float used in the gurdwara’s annual Nagar Kirtan parade has gone up in flames in a suspicious fire.

A December 2009 blaze destroyed a parade float and sent two resident priests to hospital for observation.

Fire investigators determined that fire had been deliberately set, but police never solved the case, according to Sohpaul.

A security camera has been installed since then, however, and, on Saturday night, it captured a person walking away from the place where the fire started, Sohpaul told Glacier Media.

He said his community believes the parade float may been a symbolic target.

“They’re feeling sad,” he said of his community members. “It’s a symbol and somebody attacking the integrity of that, the religion. You don’t feel good about it. If somebody have a grudge (they should) come and talk to us.”

Glacier Media has reached out to the Burnaby RCMP for more information.