BC government extends rent freeze through to July 2021

Photo: pixabay

The provincial government has extended a freeze on rent increases in B.C. through to the summer.

The government announced Monday that any rent increases set to happen on Dec. 1 have been cancelled, along with all pending increases until July 10, 2021.

"We know many renters are still facing income loss and even the slightest increase in rent could be extremely challenging. For that reason, we are extending the freeze on rent increases to provide more security for renters during the pandemic," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. "We are all in this together, and it is important for both renters and landlords that people can stay in their homes."

The Province originally froze rent increases on March 18, with the ban set to expire Dec. 1. All renters who have received notice their rent was set to increase after the March 30, 2020, ban, including increases set for Dec. 1, should disregard those notices and continue to pay their current rent amount until July 10, 2021.