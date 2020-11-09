Why you might see RCMP officers on board BC Ferries

Photo: Glacier Media

Beginning this weekend, RCMP will be on board some BC Ferries vessels to support Transport Canada and BC Ferries in educating passengers on safety rules and enforcing the Canada Shipping Act.

In a news release, the RCMP says BC Ferries and Transport Canada have requested support to conduct joint ferry walkabouts and to enforce the regulation that requires ferry passengers to exit their vehicles on enclosed vehicle decks and stay in designated passenger areas while the ferry is operating. This rule does not apply to open vehicle decks where passengers can remain in their vehicles on ferries.

The RCMP will assist BC Ferries from an educational and support capacity doing checks of the vehicle decks to ensure that passengers are following the regulations.

In March, passengers were allowed to remain in their vehicles on enclosed vehicle decks as the health risks associated with COVID-19 were unknown. Since then, we have learned more about how to protect ourselves and travel safely. However, remaining in a vehicle on an enclosed vehicle deck while a ferry is operating is not safe for passengers and has been banned internationally.

RCMP, BC Ferries, and Transport Canada will be checking that passengers are following the safety regulations. If necessary, Transport Canada can issue an administrative monetary penalty to non-compliant passengers.

“We are committed to public safety and security and want to support the Provincial and Federal governments’ response to the pandemic in every capacity,” said Chief/Supt. Dave Attfield of the RCMP. “Enforcement and education will be conducted in partnership with BC Ferries, to ensure that Transport Canada’s protocols around COVID-19 are met. We are confident that education and awareness will help boost compliance rates on BC Ferries around marine safety measures.

“The BC RCMP have existing protocols and procedures that deal with emergency situations, and that includes pandemics.”