Langford man charged with murder after woman killed Friday

A Langford man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead Friday morning.

Officers were called to Langford's McLeod Place Friday morning to find a 55-year-old woman had been killed, CTV News reports. Ken Weber, 56, has since been charged with second-degree murder.

It took police two and a half days to disclose the killing to the public.

"Investigators believe this was an isolated incident," Const. Nancy Saggar said in a news release. "This is not related to any other ongoing investigations taking place on Vancouver Island and there are no ongoing public safety concerns."

Police have not disclosed any details about Weber's relationship to the deceased woman.

Weber is scheduled to next appear in court on Nov. 19.

