Port Alberni man beaten after luring child, then handed over to police

Photo: Provincial Court of BC Port Alberni courthouse

A Port Alberni man who was beaten, bound and handed over to police after arranging to have sex with a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 18 months in jail followed by two years of probation.

Brandon Johnson, a 32-year-old father of two, pleaded guilty to the offence of child luring two years ago. But at his sentencing hearing Thursday, provincial court Judge Brian Harvey had to consider the fact that Johnson suffered what the Crown called vigilante violence. Johnson arrived at the house expecting to find the young girl in her bedroom in her underwear. Instead, her mother and her partner were waiting for him. Johnson was severely beaten with a baseball bat, then zap- strapped. The beating was filmed and posted on social media.

Prosecutor Paul Pearson told the court that Johnson started messaging the girl, who had posted a fake picture, on the dating app Plenty of Fish in February 2018. In mid-February, they started communicating on Instagram’s direct messaging system and Johnson realized he knew the girl and had known her through family connections since she was three-years-old. Still, he continued to exchange naked photos with her.

On Feb. 23, her mother discovered the messages and became quite upset, said Pearson. The girl deleted the messages, but Johnson continued to message her on Instagram.

On March 5, the mother reported the situation to police. On March 19, police interviewed the 13-year-old. She told police Johnson knew who she was and how old she was and had made repeated invitations for her to sneak out and meet him, said Pearson.

On April 10, the girl’s mother discovered “extremely graphic texts” and became distraught, said Pearson. She reported the situation again to police. Then she got in touch with Creep Catchers in Vancouver. On April 12, the mother told local police she was going to pose as her daughter and invite him over.

“She said she wanted them to come over to arrest him. The police urged her not to do that, but she did,” said Pearson. That same day, Johnson sent a message saying he would come to the house. After the beating, the mother called 911. When police arrived, she and her partner were arrested along with Johnson.

Johnson was taken to hospital with a punctured lung. Later, he admitted to police that he had sent messages about oral sex and intercourse to the 13-year-old and knew he should have stopped.

In one text, the girl wrote: “I’m still into that. But you still don’t care that I’m 13, right?”

Johnson replied: “No, it doesn’t bug me, if it doesn’t bug you.”

The girl’s victim impact statement reveals that she engaged in self-harm after this incident, he said.

It’s not mitigating that Johnson experienced vigilante violence, but the beating and the online post seen by almost everybody in the community are collateral consequences, said Pearson, who asked for an 18-month jail sentence.

A psychiatric assessment shows Johnson is at low to moderate risk to reoffend, but he denies being attracted to underage girls which is concerning, said Pearson.

“He needs further treatment to understand why he was doing what he was doing,” said the prosecutor. “We still don’t have a complete picture on why he would engage in this despicable conduct with a 13-year-old girl he knew.”

The assessment shows Johnson was in a dark place, depressed, acting out and using social media.

Johnson’s prolonged and repeated attempts to lure the girl is aggravating, said Pearson. Also aggravating is the explicit nature of messages. “The repeated really graphic sexual contact will affect her development,” he said.

Johnson’s guilty plea and his lack of a criminal record are mitigating factors.

Johnson is remorseful, takes responsibility and has not blamed the victim, said his lawyer Charles Beckinham. Since this incident, Johnson has been ostracized and lives an isolated life. He was drinking at the time and believes this contributed to muddied thinking.

The beating he suffered was traumatic to say the least, said Beckingham. “His reputation in the community has been utterly destroyed.”

Johnson applied for work a month ago and was promptly fired when the employer realized who he was, said the lawyer.

Johnson is a good father. He has been sober since this happened and he had no breaches of his bail conditions, said Beckingham.

After the submissions, Johnson stood and apologized to everyone “not just the victims, my family, everyone in court, the community, everyone that’s been affected by my actions and my decisions. I hope that possibly in the future I will have a place in this community… There was no excuse for my actions.”

The judge found Johnson’s moral culpability to be very high. “What is particularly concerning is that an adult male was dealing with a young teenager. Offences such as these can cause great damage, not only physically… but psychologically as well,” said Harvey.

Johnson must have no contact with the victim. He is prohibited from having contact with anyone who appears to be under 16 years of age, except for his own children. He may see them with the consent of their mother. Johnson is prohibited for 10 years from working or volunteering with anyone under the age of 16.