Employees of several Lower Mainland Loblaws stores test positive

Photo: No Frills

Team members at several stores operated by Loblaw Inc. in Metro Vancouver have tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw Companies Ltd is the parent company of Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, and Loblaws City Market provided updates to its COVID-19 employee case listings on November 7 and 8. The stores are located across the region, from Abbotsford to North Vancouver.

The affected store locations and dates are as follows:

Ray's No Frills, Abbotsford. The last day the team member worked was on October 31.

Loblaws City Market, North Vancouver. The last day the team member worked was on November 4

Shoppers Drug Mart, Burnaby. The last day the team member worked was on November 1

Deepu's No Frills, Surrey. The last day the team member worked was on October 25.

The stores are not listed by either Fraser Health or Vancouver Coastal Health as public exposure locations.

Loblaw says they share updates about test-positive COVID cases in their stores in order to maintain transparency.

"In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores," notes the company.

"In all of our stores, we encourage our colleagues and employees to wear masks, particularly where physical distancing is not always possible," adds Loblaw.

“Whenever we have a positive case, we arrange for additional cleaning, and we work closely with the local public health unit to determine the appropriate next steps, including identifying and notifying close contacts. Anyone who meets that criteria from the store is asked to go home, self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

“Generally, the risk to our customers remains low, due to the physical distancing and sanitization measures that have been in place in our stores for months. We post any positive cases on our website.”