A seemingly random attack has sent an 89-year old senior to hospital

Photo: CTV News Kartar, 89, was apparently randomly attacked in Abbotsford Friday morning. (Submitted)

An 89-year-old senior was sent to the hospital after a suspected random attack knocked him down on Friday morning.

His grandson, Sunny, told CTV News Vancouver, “He was just out and about for a walk when this man got close to him he just shoved him.” He asked CTV to not use their last name out of fear.

Abbotsford police are investigating the attack, which happened around 11 a.m., just after Kartar had gotten off the bus at Clearbrook Road and South Fraser Way. He was going to Cedar Park.

“It’s just a complete stranger, never met him before,” he explained, “My grandfather wasn’t able to get back up.”

Apparently his grandfather was left lying there for around 10 to 15 minutes before someone helped him.

“(A) man found him and he was also able to speak Punjabi,” Sunny said. "He asked him what was wrong.”

The alleged attacker had left the scene long before then, but Sunny said there is a possibility to get an image of the alleged attacker from the surveillance footage at a nearby bank.

CTV News investigators were told by Police that they are in the early stages of investigation, and will be conducting interviews and analyzing the available CCTV footage.

But the motivation behind the incident remains a mystery.

“He does wear a turban but you know we don’t know if that’s why he was pushed, we don’t know if the person who did this has a mental illness or if this was just a random attack,” Sunny said, adding that his grandfather is someone who minds his own business and is very friendly.

“He was very independent, able to go out on his own. Now all of that is compromised.”

Doctors told Sunny that despite the fact the 89-year-old was very active and enjoyed walking and taking the bus on his own, that independence could be over.

“The doctor said after the surgery, it’s going to take him many months to recover and he won’t be able to walk without a cane,” said Sunny. “He’ll probably have chronic pain in his hip going forward.”

Sunny shares his story because he wanted to come forward and remind others are vigilant.

“It’s just scary to think this could happen to someone,” said Sunny. “This kind of person is still out there. So if anybody is out in that area, to just be careful and watch out.”

-With files from CTV News Vancouver