The ‘just say no’ approach to youth partying won’t work, say experts

Party shaming won't work

Moira Wyton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - | Story: 315793

Health Minister Adrian Dix added to his long list of COVID-19 catchphrases on Thursday, this time turning his attention to house  parties.

“Don’t throw, don’t go, say  no,” quipped the minister about in-home gatherings, which officials say  have been driving transmission of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

An order from provincial health officer Dr.  Bonnie Henry last Monday has limited private gatherings to no more than  one household plus their “safe six” guests, but partying captured on  video over Halloween weekend continued to alarm officials.

Dix called the crowds on Vancouver’s Granville Street “disgraceful.”

Some on social media loved  the catchiness of the minister’s Thursday rhyme. “Thanks Dr. Seuss! But  seriously if everyone could just stay home. Period. Unless it is  absolutely necessary,” read one reply to the minister on Twitter.

But others found the lyric similar to “just say no” messaging around drugs and alcohol that has proven ineffective in influencing the behaviour of youth.

“Adrian Dix just said of house parties  ‘don’t throw, don’t go, say no,’ and we’re venturing awfully close to  War on Drugs 1980s commercials aimed at kids here,” tweeted CBC reporter Justin McElroy.

Experts in health communication say this  kind of messaging doesn’t work. Instead, a harm reduction approach to  pandemic partying would more likely get through to youth and save lives.

“Mainly because of the messaging not  resonating with them, youth are ignoring it all together,” said Lauren  Holmes, founder of Ontario-based online resource Party Responsibly. “They’re being shamed, so a lot of it is just going right over their heads.”

“It’s very hard to drop one thing without  an alternative,” said Alice Fleerackers, a PhD student and researcher in  health communication at Simon Fraser University. “You can’t just tell  us not to do something, without giving us some suggestions of what we  can do.”

Young adults under 39 make up about half of  COVID-19 cases in B.C. despite accounting for only around 30 per cent  of the population, according to the province’s most recent modelling  presented on Oct. 5.

Fleerackers noted young adults are more  likely to be frontline and service workers, to take transit and to live  with roommates or in situations that make limiting contacts very  difficult, which could account for their disproportionate share of  cases.

“Obviously they’re still a core part of our society and of how this virus can spread,” said Fleerackers.

But she and Holmes say young adults aren’t  being treated as equal partners in fighting COVID-19, instead being  blamed for transmission even when messaging doesn’t speak to their  specific circumstances.

“They’re being demonized, but if messaging  gave them guidelines in a positive way on how they’re able to follow  restrictions and see their friends, it would make a huge difference,”  said Holmes. “Because they haven’t been doing that.”

That information should include tips for  gathering that reduce the chance of transmission, such as not sharing  drinks, vaping devices and cigarettes or joints, gathering outdoors, and  keeping the group small.

“I think youth would be willing to do that  if government changed their tune and spoke directly to them,” said  Holmes. “Saying it’s a personal responsibility isn’t working.”

Holmes knows this  first-hand. Party Responsibly started in the spring, when her classes at  Western University went online and the whole campus seemed to shut  down.

But as the 22-year-old looked at her  Snapchat and Instagram feeds, she saw people were still gathering and  partying even as numbers climbed.

“And then I realized it wasn’t just the people on my Snapchat, it was people around the country.”

The recent graduate has seen great  engagement with the site’s resources to reduce the harm of partying  right now but says it’s still hard to get the message out there.

Government could engage liquor and cannabis  distributors, as well as community peer leaders on university campuses  to encourage safer partying in the same way the “drink responsibly”  initiative took off with the help of liquor stores, Holmes said.

Fleerackers added that speaking to youth  and young adults about who they go to for guidance in their communities  is also an important step to getting the message out there.

“I think the government needs to get over their phobia that they’ll be perceived as encouraging partying,” said Holmes.

It’s already happening, she said, so why not make sure it’s as safe as possible?

“‘Party responsibly’ as a rallying cry is no different than a ‘drink responsibly’ or ‘safer sex’ campaign,” said Holmes. 

“Youth want to see their friends and they can do it in a responsible way.”

