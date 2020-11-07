New COVID-19 orders prohibit social gatherings in Lower Mainland

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

The province is imposing new restrictions on the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions after B.C. recorded 567 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In a rare Saturday update, Dr. Bonnie Henry said the number of COVID-19 cases has risen dangerously and has forced orders that will in effect turn back the restart clock for the two health regions.

New orders that will be in place in Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health for the next two weeks will mean no social gatherings of any size other than with immediate households, travel in and out of the Lower Mainland be limited to essential travel only and all travel for sports in and out of that region is suspended for two week.

Non-essential travel into and out of health authorities has been strongly discouraged by the province, rather than ordered to cease, and Dr. Henry said there will be no enforcement of this measure.

She noted that restaurants will remain open with the existing measures that are in place, but increased enforcement will be put in place to ensure restaurants and patrons are following the rules

Indoor group physical activities are to be suspended and workplaces must review all safety plans and undertake active screening of workers. This includes yoga, spin and other indoor fitness classes.

Henry said the orders were not imposed across the entire province because health officials felt that existing safety guidelines were adequate for other regions, where the rapid increase in cases are not being seen.

However, Henry warned those other regions can not be complacent.

“It does not mean they are out of the woods, and we can back off,” she said, adding it means they have to “hold the fort.”

This is the first time major regional-specific measures have been imposed in B.C.