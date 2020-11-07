COVID-19 case in small Kootenay town of Salmo

Photo: Salmo Community Services

A case of COVID-19 has been identified in the small Kootenay town of Salmo.

On Friday, Salmo Community Services announced an employee had tested positive for the virus, after last working on Oct. 29.

The employer says the infected person is self-isolating at home with “mild/moderate symptoms.”

Salmo has a population of a little more than 1,100 people. Earlier in the pandemic, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry warned of the challenges of infections spreading to smaller towns, where health services can be more easily overwhelmed.

“We have been following the advice from BC's Ministry of Health by limiting in-person contact,” Salmo Community Services said in a post on Facebook. “Clinical staff offer fact-to-face counselling with masks, social distancing or behind plexiglass barriers. Our office has remained closed to the public.”

The infection in Salmo comes as cases rise across the entire province, with the majority of cases coming from the Lower Mainland.

Through to Sept. 30, just 10 residents of the Nelson health area, which includes Salmo, had been diagnosed with the virus. Updated numbers at the local health area geographic scale are expected to be released by the BC CDC in the coming days.