Most British Columbians support existing COVID-19 restrictions and the idea of further restrictions

A new study has revealed that British Columbians strongly support the further restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The study from Insights West suggests 87 per cent of residents support the "household plus safe six" plan, while 85 per cent are in favour of making masks mandatory indoors throughout B.C.

When it comes to masks being mandatory in schools, 83 per cent support it for elementary and middle schools and 84 per cent support it for high schools.

Looking at the possibility of returning to a Phase 1 style "lockdown" if things get worse, 61 per cent are in favour.

Compared to when the pandemic erupted eight months ago, B.C. residents are only a little less worried about the virus now amid the second wave, than they were back in March.

The survey found 84 per cent of respondent are worried about COVID-19 – 28 per cent are very worried and 56 per cent are somewhat worried.

Levels of those who are worried about catching the virus personally have dropped since March, with 83 per cent worried, including 31 per cent who are very worried. In March, 90 per cent were worried with 48 per cent being very worried.

Empathy has risen for restaurants and bars, as 43 per cent think more should be done to help them while 38 per cent say enough has been done.

Small retailers should be first to receive further financial support from the provincial government and 53 per cent say more support is needed.

The idea of further implementation of restrictions in areas with significant infections is supported with 79 per cent supporting the idea of temporarily closing gyms and 80 per cent supporting geographic specific lockdowns. Some regional restrictions were put in place Saturday.

“The emergence of the predicted Phase 2 of the pandemic has everyone on edge and concerned in British Columbia,” says president of Insights West Steve Mossop.

“This high level of concern has once again translated into high levels of support for existing and possibly new government measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in our province, including some draconian measures that would once again threaten the economic recovery in B.C. This widespread support shows a province united in its believe that we must do whatever is necessary to slow the spread of the virus.”