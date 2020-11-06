165076
Woman uninjured after driving off ramp near Nanaimo ferry terminal

Drunk drives off boat ramp

Roxanne Egan-Elliott / Times Colonist

A woman who drove her vehicle off a Nanaimo boat ramp escaped without injuries after being pulled from the sinking vehicle by two bystanders.

Nanaimo RCMP said the woman appeared to be intoxicated after driving the vehicle off a ramp near the B.C. Ferries Departure Bay terminal about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told police the vehicle appeared to accelerate before going off the dock and landing in about six feet of water.

Two men pulled the woman from the vehicle before it sunk, and brought her into one of their vehicles to warm up.

The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days after she refused to provide a breath sample.

A local tow company removed the vehicle from the water, and the woman was picked up by a friend to escort her home.

