B.C. had 589 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

The record for most new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia in a single day was once again broken Friday, with 589 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, 24 of which came from the Interior. This comes a day after the province's previous record was broken with 425 new cases Thursday.

The big jump in new cases bring the total positive tests in B.C. to 17,149. There are now 3,741 active cases across B.C., up by 352 since Thursday. The Interior Health region currently has 115 active cases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by seven, to 104 and 28 of those patients are being treated in ICU. One person is hospitalized with the virus in the Interior.

Two more British Columbians have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 275.

Additionally, four new outbreaks have been declared at British Columbian long-term care homes – at Suncreek Village, Fort Langley Seniors Community, Northcrest Care Centre and Fellburn Care Center - PATH unit – while outbreaks have also been declared at Ridge Meadows Hospital and Langley Memorial Hospital.

There are now outbreaks at 31 long-term care homes and four acute-care facilities.

Friday, the Ministry of Health also officially declared the work site at Kamloops' Royal Inland Hospital an outbreak, after Interior Health called it an exposure site earlier in the week. Seven known cases are currently connected to the site.

Of the large number of new cases announced Friday, 68 per cent come from the Fraser Health region.

"As we have done with many sectors, public health teams are continually reviewing guidance and working with individual business owners to help navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and continue to operate safely,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a press release Friday.

"Right now, particularly in the Lower Mainland, we are asking businesses to review their COVID-19 safety plans to ensure every step is being taken to protect everyone.”

Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have called an unexpected press conference Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., where they'll presumably address the skyrocketing case numbers.