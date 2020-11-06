165076
165132
BC  

B.C. had 589 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, in past 24 hours

589 new cases, two deaths

- | Story: 315743

The record for most new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia in a single day was once again broken Friday, with 589 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, 24 of which came from the Interior. This comes a day after the province's previous record was broken with 425 new cases Thursday.

The big jump in new cases bring the total positive tests in B.C. to 17,149. There are now 3,741 active cases across B.C., up by 352 since Thursday. The Interior Health region currently has 115 active cases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by seven, to 104 and 28 of those patients are being treated in ICU. One person is hospitalized with the virus in the Interior.

Two more British Columbians have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 275.

Additionally, four new outbreaks have been declared at British Columbian long-term care homes – at Suncreek Village, Fort Langley Seniors Community, Northcrest Care Centre and Fellburn Care Center - PATH unit – while outbreaks have also been declared at Ridge Meadows Hospital and Langley Memorial Hospital.

There are now outbreaks at 31 long-term care homes and four acute-care facilities.

Friday, the Ministry of Health also officially declared the work site at Kamloops' Royal Inland Hospital an outbreak, after Interior Health called it an exposure site earlier in the week. Seven known cases are currently connected to the site.

Of the large number of new cases announced Friday, 68 per cent come from the Fraser Health region.

"As we have done with many sectors, public health teams are continually reviewing guidance and working with individual business owners to help navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and continue to operate safely,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a press release Friday.

"Right now, particularly in the Lower Mainland, we are asking businesses to review their COVID-19 safety plans to ensure every step is being taken to protect everyone.”

Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have called an unexpected press conference Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., where they'll presumably address the skyrocketing case numbers.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161974
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
164754
164862
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164918


TGIF Gifs- November 6, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday evening.
Candace Cameron Bure: ‘Lockdown made my marriage stronger’
Showbiz
Candace Cameron Bure knew that the coronavirus lockdown was...
Friday Fails- November 6, 2020
Galleries
Fails to make your Friday better.
Friday Fails- November 6, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dog has no problem invading owner’s personal space
Must Watch
This is what it looks like when your dog invades your personal...



163235
162262