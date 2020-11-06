165260
Mounties will patrol some BC Ferries sailings to support COVID rules

Mounties have been called in by BC Ferries and Transport Canada to help in "educating passengers" on COVID-19 safety rules enforced by the Canada Shipping Act.

RCMP say in a news release that starting Friday, they'll have officers on board some vessels to conduct "walkabouts" and to enforce regulations that require passengers to leave their vehicles when they're in an enclosed deck.

The release says officers will help BC Ferries in an education and support capacity to ensure passengers are following the rules.

RCMP Chief Supt. Dave Attfield says they're confident that education and awareness will help boost compliance rates on the ferries.

BC Ferries has had to call police a few times for people who refused to comply with the company's mask regulations.

In October, West Vancouver police attended the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal when a number of people from a group of so-called anti-maskers verbally abused mask-wearing passengers.

