One man arrested after stealing car, barricading himself inside housing facility

Barricaded inside facility

Katie DeRosa / Times Colonist - | Story: 315706

One man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a construction site, crashing it and then barricading himself inside a supportive housing facility on Gorge Road East.

Victoria police posted a tweet around 7 a.m. Friday saying they are on scene trying to resolve an “ongoing incident” that had closed Gorge Road East between Washington and Jutland Road. The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was called to assist.

A white pickup truck was seen crashed near the entrance to the Howard Johnson hotel, which is now a temporary supportive housing facility managed by Our Place Society.

Our Place spokesman Grant McKenzie said a man stole a truck, crashed it, ran into the Howard Johnson and barricaded himself inside. McKenzie said no staff or residents were injured.

Just before 8:30 a.m., Victoria police tweeted that they had taken someone into custody; however, the road remains closed.

“We’re still on site and still working to resolve what’s happening there,” said Victoria police spokesman Bowen Osoko around 10:30 a.m.

