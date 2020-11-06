Poll: 72% support ride-hailing in BC, only 15% use it

Photo: Contributed

It was only three and a half years ago that the issue of ride-hailing took plenty of airtime and ink as British Columbians pondered their vote in the provincial election that ended in a tie in the popular vote.

Since then, we have had what at times appeared to be endless bickering, and even Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum briefly overstepping the boundaries of his office to suggest that he was in a position to refuse business licences.

Ride-hailing services were not ready, as many had hoped, to provide a safe way home to British Columbians partying during last year’s holiday season. In 2020, it might be COVID-19 that keeps us away from relying on a smartphone app that can find us a vehicle in little time.

Ride-hailing companies have been operating in British Columbia for about eight months.

When Research Co. and Glacier Media asked British Columbians about ride-hailing late last month, the public was decidedly on board. More than seven in 10 residents (72 per cent support allowing ride-hailing services to operate in the province, while only 20 per cent are opposed.

As expected, British Columbians aged 18 to 34 – a generation that has matured along with smartphone technology – have a higher level of support for ride-hailing (78 per cent) than their counterparts aged 35 to 54 (74 per cent) and aged 55 and over (65 per cent). Satisfaction with this new transportation option is high across all regions, as well as among supporters of the three major provincial parties.

At this stage, only 15 per cent of British Columbians have used a ride-hailing service in British Columbia. The proportion of seemingly early adopters is higher among men (18 per cent) and residents aged 18 to 34 (26 per cent). On a regional basis, Metro Vancouver leads with 19 per cent, followed closely by northern B.C. at 17 per cent.

While only 12 per cent of BC New Democratic Party (NDP) voters in the most recent election have actually ride-hailed in the province, the proportion rises to 18 per cent among BC Liberal voters and 20 per cent among BC Green voters. This is not a surprise, as the BC Liberals and the BC Greens were the primary proponents of ride-hailing legislation in past legislatures.

There are some issues where ride-hailing operators are not ranked as highly. Just over two in five users (44 per cent) feel these services are better than taxis on accountability, and similar proportions issued comparable marks on transparency (41 per cent) and the safety of passengers (39 per cent).

There is no turning back to the presence of ride-hailing operators in the province. While the numbers on usage appear low – an indubitable side-effect of the COVID-19 pandemic – the early reviews on issues such as price and payment options are positive.

Still, there are some red flags that will have to be addressed by the nascent industry. We found that 14 per cent of ride-hailing users thought the services were “worse than taxis” when it came to wait times.