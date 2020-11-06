Thousands raised for family of reservist killed in training exercise

Photo: Canadian Armed Forces

Money is being raised to help the family of a 29-year-old Army reservist from a regiment in New Westminster who was soldier killed during a training exercise at a military base in Alberta.

So far more than $28,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign for the family of Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster, who was shot Oct. 30 while taking part in live-fire training at CFB Wainwright.

Choi, who was serving alongside members of the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry at the time, was treated at the scene before being airlifted to an Edmonton hospital. He died on Oct. 31. The incident is under investigation.

According to the Canadian Armed Forces, Choi joined in 2016 and was a trained infantry soldier.

Condolences poured in from top military officials, as well as Federal Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

"The Canadian Armed Forces, the Defence Team and Canadians are mourning the loss of one of our own, Cpl James Choi," Sajjan said in a statement. "The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces will be there for his family during these difficult times as we grieve alongside you."