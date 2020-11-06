Hospital ER visits by children down a whopping 70% during pandemic

Photo: Contributed

There has been a significant decline in the number of families with children accessing emergency departments across B.C. during the peak of the pandemic.

That’s according to a new study from University of British Columbia researchers whose findings suggest that many families may have avoided visiting emergency departments for minor illnesses during the peak of the pandemic from March 17 to April 30.

“This study demonstrates that stay-at-home orders during the peak of the pandemic in B.C. had a significant impact on families with children utilizing emergency departments,” said the study’s lead author Dr. Ran Goldman, professor in the UBC faculty of medicine’s department of pediatrics.

“There are many reasons why families may have avoided visiting emergency departments, ranging from concerns over contracting the virus while in hospital to a desire to avoid overburdening the healthcare system.”

For the study, the researchers analyzed records from 18 emergency departments in Metro Vancouver, representing 60 per cent of the province’s population. Children up to the age of 16 were included.

The analysis revealed a 70-per-cent drop in visits to B.C. emergency departments at general hospitals, and a 57-per-cent reduction in visits to the emergency department at BC Children’s Hospital at the peak of the pandemic, compared to the same time period in 2019.

Overall, the number of children arriving to emergency departments declined by nearly 67 per cent compared to the previous year.

The researchers also found that, while the overall number of admissions were less than the previous year, the admission rate actually increased from four to seven per cent. This suggests that, among children who presented to the emergency department, the proportion of serious illness was higher and minor illness lower, compared with the previous year.

Visits with symptoms related to fever and gastrointestinal issues among children saw the biggest decline (more than 70 per cent), followed by orthopaedic complaints (a drop of 69 per cent) and respiratory symptoms (a drop of 56 per cent).