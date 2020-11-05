162805
BC  

B.C. real estate agents asked to suspend open houses to protect clients from COVID-19

Open houses asked to stop

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315635

Real estate agents across British Columbia are being asked to temporarily stop holding open houses in an effort to curb the rise of COVID-19.

The recommendation comes from the regulatory agencies overseeing B.C. real estate professionals as well as the provincial association representing agents.

Erin Seeley, the CEO of the Real Estate Council of B.C., said in a statement that real estate agents should use virtual tools to protect clients.

The request to temporarily end open houses follows an order last week by Henry to limit the size of gatherings in private residences to the immediate household plus their so-called "safe six."

Health Minister Adrian Dix called on residents to follow those orders.

"When it comes to house parties and gatherings, the message is simple: don't throw them, don't go to them," he said Thursday.

Henry urged residents to follow the guidelines laid out by her office as doing so would allow businesses and schools to remain open.

"It is incredibly important that we manage this increase effectively," said Henry.

