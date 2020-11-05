Dr. Henry urges British Columbians to avoid indoor gatherings

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

As new COVID-19 case numbers reach record highs in B.C., Dr. Bonnie Henry is urging British Columbians to avoid indoor gatherings.

Thursday, 425 new cases of the virus were identified across B.C., 268 coming from the Fraser Health region.

With active cases hitting an all-time high, Dr. Henry, B.C..'s provincial health officer, explained where public health officials are seeing the bulk of the transmission.

“What we see is that it's when people are sitting together in an enclosed space, whether that's carpooling to work together, whether that's sitting in the lunch room together, having a break together in a small enclosed space, whether you're working together without using the precautions,” she said.

“We're learning that this virus probably transmits more easily in less humid conditions and colder conditions.”

Dr. Henry pointed to an outbreak at the Kelowna Calvary Chapel that was declared at the end of September, that resulted in seven cases.

“There were less than 50 people at the service. Somebody unfortunately was unknowingly shedding the virus,” she said. “They had a lot of singing and some people at that church service became ill, even though they were ostensibly trying to keep their distance.

“It can happen. That's why it's so important for us to reduce those situations.”

She also singled out indoor spin classes in the Metro Vancouver area as particularly “dangerous.”

She has been urging British Columbians to stick with their “safe six” group of people outside of those in their homes, but added Thursday that this can depend on people's individual circumstances.

While people tend to begin showing symptoms after five to seven days from exposure, Dr. Henry said people can unwittingly spread the virus before noticing symptoms.