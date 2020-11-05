Canada's Border Service Agency saves an orphaned bear cub

Photo: Canada Border Service Agency

Canada's Border Service Agency showed off their sense humour recently by posting pictures of a bear cub that looks like it's doing its best to get across the border.

The photos show a bear cub literally hanging around the Hyder-Stewart border crossing in northern British Columbia.

The social media post pokes fun at the cub trying to cross into the United States, "a traveller sought entry for essential reasons, but had no travel documents." Turns out the cub is an orphan and rescuers with the Smithers' Northern Lights Wildlife Society were actively looking for the cub to try and help it survive the winter.

"After a forceful attempt on its part to cross the border, our officers moved quickly to apprehend and transfer it to the Smithers' Northern Lights Wildlife Society," the CBSA wrote on their Facebook page.

The bear cub will be sheltered over the winter and released in the early summer ,when it is hoped it will start fending for itself.