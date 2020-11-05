165076
BC  

Canada's Border Service Agency saves an orphaned bear cub

Cheeky cub saved at border

- | Story: 315616

Canada's Border Service Agency showed off their sense humour recently by posting pictures of a bear cub that looks like it's doing its best to get across the border.

The photos show a bear cub literally hanging around the Hyder-Stewart border crossing in northern British Columbia.

The social media post pokes fun at the cub trying to cross into the United States, "a traveller sought entry for essential reasons, but had no travel documents." Turns out the cub is an orphan and rescuers with the Smithers' Northern Lights Wildlife Society were actively looking for the cub to try and help it survive the winter.

"After a forceful attempt on its part to cross the border, our officers moved quickly to apprehend and transfer it to the Smithers' Northern Lights Wildlife Society," the CBSA wrote on their Facebook page.

The bear cub will be sheltered over the winter and released in the early summer ,when it is hoped it will start fending for itself.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
164332
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161622


Awesome Photoshop

Galleries
We usually show you Photoshop fails, but here are some awesome Photoshops.
Awesome Photoshop (2)
Galleries
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber join Keith Urban as latest CMAs performers
Music
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber will hit the stage at the Country...
Using a boat to make the most out of snow days
Must Watch
Naughty bunny throws a bunny temper tantrum
Must Watch
The bunny didnt like being told he couldnt eat the paper so...



163235
162894