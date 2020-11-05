B.C. had 425 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, in past 24 hours

Once again, the number of new COVID-19 cases in British Columbia reached a record high Thursday, with 425 new cases being identified in the past 24 hours, eight of which came from the Interior.

The new cases bring the the total positive tests in B.C. to 16,560, while active cases hit a new high of 3,389. This is up by 269 from Wednesday.

There is now 97 people in the province being treated for the virus in hospital, up by five, 24 of whom are in ICU. There is now one person hospitalized in the Interior Health region.

An additional 7,590 people are self-isolating under active public health monitoring after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

No new virus-related deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

Across B.C., 11,020 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. The positive test rate for the past 24 hours was 3.85 per cent.

The outbreak at Kelowna's École de l’Anse-au-sable was officially declared over Thursday. Sixteen cases were connected to the outbreak.

Two new outbreaks were declared at long-term care homes in the Fraser Health region. There is currently outbreaks at 28 long-term care homes and two acute-care facilities.