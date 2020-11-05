Victoria police seize highly concentrated fentanyl, enough for 495,000 lethal doses

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

The Victoria police strike force has seized a kilogram of what they call an unusually rare, extremely high-concentration fentanyl.

The wholesale value of the kilogram of 90 per cent fentanyl is $140,000, but the street value is more than $1 million, Const. Cam MacIntyre said Thursday at a news conference at the Victoria police department.

“We are very proud of the work of strike force, targeting individuals supplying lethal drugs to our community in the midst of an opioid overdose-public health emergency,” said MacIntyre. “This dangerous, high concentration of fentanyl, which strike force seized, could supply an estimated 495,000 lethal doses.”

In July, the strike force began targeting organized crime in Victoria. After investigating for several months, police said, they were able to identify a supply chain of high-concentration fentanyl that was being trafficked locally.

On Oct. 21, strike force officers, working with the Greater Victoria Response Team, arrested a man in a parking lot on Dallas Road and seized the kilogram of fentanyl. Officers believe the man, who is not in custody, is associated with organized drug trafficking. He is expected to be charged with drug trafficking.

The strike force will also be recommending drug-trafficking charges against two men from Surrey and a man and a woman from Vancouver.

Drug analysis by Health Canada revealed the seized kilogram to have a concentration of 90 per cent fentanyl, which is rare and extremely troubling, said Acting Insp. Conor King, a provincially recognized drug expert.

“Typically samples are found to contain on average 10 per cent fentanyl. In 2019, only one sample in Canada tested above 75 per cent. Unfortunately, in 2020, samples across the country are testing positive for greater concentrations of fentanyl, which is a concerning trend.”

King said nationally, seven samples have tested above 75 per cent this year. “In the midst of an opioid overdose pandemic, the dangerously high concentration of this seized fentanyl, in this amount, would undoubtedly have resulted in more deaths.”

Police Chief Del Manak noted that the significant seizure comes in the midst of the provincial opioid crisis.

“Over 1,000 people have died in illicit drug deaths in B.C. in 2020,” said the police chief. “Over 1,000. That’s just remarkable. And it’s unacceptable. Many of these deaths are the result of the toxic drugs, like the seized fentanyl, that are circulating in our communities. The crisis affects people from all walks of life, across all socioeconomic groups. It reaches into our high schools. It reaches into our homes. It is killing our families and our friends.”

Victoria police has joined other police departments across B.C. in advocating for a safe drug supply and addictions treatment.

“We continue to need a better, more co-ordinated approach,” said Manak. “The targeted enforcement of organized crime groups in our community is an important step in combating the unsafe supply of these toxic drugs, ending the overdose crisis and saving lives.”