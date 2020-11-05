164898
BC  

Container vessels may be outgrowing Port of Vancouver: Transportation Safety Board

Port nearing capacity?

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315573

The Transportation Safety Board says the Port of Vancouver may be close to exceeding its ability to safely handle large container ships.

The safety board issues the caution in its report into a January 2019 incident where the container vessel Ever Summit hit a crane while being piloted into the Vanterm terminal in the Port of Vancouver.

The crane arm collapsed over the stern of the ship, damaging the vessel and berth.

The report says the pilot sent incorrect orders to two tugs assisting the ship into berth, and a lack of standardized communications between the pilot, ship's crew and tug captains compounded the problem.

The safety board also raises concerns about the increasing size of container ships worldwide, and the need to upgrade port infrastructure to safely handle such large vessels.

The report says there's been an "absence of any oversight" from Transport Canada and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, the agency responsible for Vancouver's port, for the suitability of vessel berths in Canada's busiest port.

"The Board is concerned that the size of vessels may exceed the Port of Vancouver’s terminal infrastructure capacity to accommodate them safely," the report says.

The board's report says without upgrades to existing infrastructure, the larger vessels necessitate berthing manoeuvres that have "little tolerance for error."

Since the incident, the board says British Columbia Coast Pilots Ltd., the independent body that oversees ship pilots in the province, has developed standard communication procedures for use between pilots and tugs.

The report also says the Port of Vancouver and Vanterm, one of the 29 terminals operating within the port, have reviewed crane storage practices to ensure arriving and departing ships are less likely to clip the equipment.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
164074
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
164754
165015
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163239


Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber join Keith Urban as latest CMAs performers

Music
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber will hit the stage at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards next week. The stars will give the...
Using a boat to make the most out of snow days
Must Watch
Naughty bunny throws a bunny temper tantrum
Must Watch
The bunny didnt like being told he couldnt eat the paper so...
Hidden Movie Details
Galleries
Check out these interesting hidden movie details.
Real Housewives star Erika Girardi files for divorce
Showbiz
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi has filed for...



162706
162894