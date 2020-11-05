Notorious COVID-19 denier and flat-earther jailed for failing to quarantine

Photo: Facebook

A notorious COVID-19 conspiracy theorist and flat-earther has been fined and is in custody after repeatedly ignoring requests to self-isolate.

Makhan Singh Parhar, 47, of New Westminster, B.C., has been charged with three counts of violating the Quarantine Act.

Parhar has a long history of non-compliance with virus orders and had his business licence suspended in March of 2020. Parhar owns Bikram Yoga in North Delta, which was shut down for failing to comply with COVID-19 health regulations. He has also been vocal at high profile protests in the Vancouver area.

According to his Facebook page, Parhar attended a flat-earth conference in Greenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24 — Flatoberfest 2020. The event is billed as a gathering to find out "how the world really works," and is popular among people who believe that the earth is, in fact, flat.

New Westminster Police began investigating Parhar on October 28 after they learned that he had recently re-entered Canada from the United States. Parhar was advised that he would have to self-isolate under the Quarantine Act and was issued a violation ticket. However, that didn't stop him from repeatedly leaving his residence, police say.

On November 2 at 11 p.m., Parhar was arrested by New Westminster Police for repeated violations of the Quarantine Act.

“Our priority is the safety of New Westminster residents,” said Sergeant Sanjay Kumar, “Violations of the Quarantine Act, put others at risk. Travelers are required to self-isolate for fourteen days whether or not they have symptoms. This is something we take very seriously.”

Parhar is now being held in custody. His next appearance in New Westminster provincial court is scheduled for Nov. 16.