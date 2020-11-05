165076
Woman refusing to wear a mask, escorted off BC Ferry

Anti-masker kicked off ferry

Delta police were called to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal twice on Wednesday dealing with a person who refused to wear a mask and a mental health-related call.

According to DPD, officers were contacted around 7:20 a.m. regarding a man who was denied boarding onto the ferry.

“The man apparently ran through traffic and into the ocean,” said DPD spokesperson Cris Leykauf. “Upon police arrival the man had been convinced to come out of the water. Police apprehended him under the Mental Health Act when he attempted to walk into traffic again. He was taken to hospital.”

The second incident was around 11 a.m. following a report of a woman who refused to wear a mask, and was causing a disturbance.

“Police escorted the woman off the ferry without issue and transported her to another location in Delta,” said Leykauf.

