Victims of Vancouver Island triple homicide identified

Photo: CTV News Shawn McGrath, also known as Shawn Moore, was one of the people found dead after a fire and shooting near Whiskey Creek.

The investigation into three bodies found at a Vancouver Island gravel pit on Sunday so far appears to point to targeted killings.

CTV News Vancouver Island is reporting that two of the victims have now been identified as 52-year-old Shawn McGrath, also known as Shawn Moore, and 38-year-old Shanda Atkinson, who they believe was Moore's girlfriend. Both were shot dead.

Police indicate all of the victims were known to one another and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit has now taken over the investigation.

A trailer located off of Melrose Forest Service Rd. near Parksville was found burned Sunday afternoon and another man was found dead on the road nearby. A fourth person is recovering in hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

People in the area say the camp was commonly known among the homeless community for mental health issues and alleged drug use.



"We do believe that there are other people related to this event that are still at large," Oceanside RCMP told CTV News Vancouver Island.

"The initial investigation is revealing that everyone was known to one another and therefore we don’t think the general public is at risk."

-with files from CTV News Vancouver Island