165076
BC  

Victims of Vancouver Island triple homicide identified

Gravel pit victims 'targeted'

- | Story: 315550

The investigation into three bodies found at a Vancouver Island gravel pit on Sunday so far appears to point to targeted killings.

CTV News Vancouver Island is reporting that two of the victims have now been identified as 52-year-old Shawn McGrath, also known as Shawn Moore, and 38-year-old Shanda Atkinson, who they believe was Moore's girlfriend. Both were shot dead.

Police indicate all of the victims were known to one another and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit has now taken over the investigation.

A trailer located off of Melrose Forest Service Rd. near Parksville was found burned Sunday afternoon and another man was found dead on the road nearby. A fourth person is recovering in hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

People in the area say the camp was commonly known among the homeless community for mental health issues and alleged drug use.
 
"We do believe that there are other people related to this event that are still at large," Oceanside RCMP told CTV News Vancouver Island.

"The initial investigation is revealing that everyone was known to one another and therefore we don’t think the general public is at risk."

-with files from CTV News Vancouver Island

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163625
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
165231
164332
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164489


Naughty bunny throws a bunny temper tantrum

Must Watch
The bunny didn’t like being told he couldn’t eat the paper so he had a little hissy fit!
Hidden Movie Details
Galleries
Check out these interesting hidden movie details.
Real Housewives star Erika Girardi files for divorce
Showbiz
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi has filed for...
Toddler adorably calms baby sister
Must Watch
So precious!
Covid Mask – Monster Mash parody
Must Watch
Awesome 2020 take on “Monster Mash”.



165078
163947