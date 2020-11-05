164898
Vancouver to wait before making 2030 Olympic bid decision

Vancouver city council will wait until early 2021 before deciding whether the city should make a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

In a message posted on social media, Coun. Melissa De Genova says she successfully delayed her motion until sometime in March 2021.

She says the delay will allow time for a staff report on the merits of hosting the Games, and give the public a chance to register to speak on the issue.

Council voted seven to four in favour of the referral request.

De Genova put forward her original motion earlier this year calling on council to explore the merits of an Olympic bid but the entire matter was shelved when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

If the motion is not amended following the staff report in March, De Genova hopes council will agree to write letters to the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees, local First Nations and federal and provincial officials seeking input and financial backing.

Vancouver and Whistler hosted the 2010 Winter Games.

