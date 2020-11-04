162805
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Fraser Health with majority linked to known exposures

Fraser Health cases rise

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315504

New COVID-19 infections in the Fraser Health region continue to drive rising case numbers in British Columbia as the health authority recorded 205 of the 335 cases detected province-wide on Wednesday.

Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, the chief medical health officer for Fraser Health, says 75 to 80 per cent of new cases are linked to a known exposure, leaving about 20 per cent of infections with an unknown source.

She says the primary places the illness is spreading are private households, including social gatherings and celebrations where it's difficult to maintain safety measures, while transmission is also happening at work sites.

Brodkin told a news conference on Wednesday the timelines for contact tracing depend on the individual case and circumstance, but public health workers in Fraser Health are generally meeting their timelines for following up with people who have been exposed to COVID-19.

The B.C. government has recorded another death related to the illness, bringing the death toll in the province to 273.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry say in a joint statement the novel coronavirus doesn't recognize regional borders.

"A small cluster in one region can quickly become an outbreak in another. That is why province-wide orders are in place throughout B.C. and why we all need to use our layers of protection all the time," the statement says.

Fraser Health has recorded 9,439 of the 16,135 cases confirmed in B.C. since the start of the pandemic. Vancouver Coastal Health has recorded the second-highest number of cases among regional health authorities with 5,097 infections.

There are 3,120 active infections in B.C. as of Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.

