B.C. had 335 new cases of COVID-19, one death, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Active COVID-19 cases in British Columbia once again reached a record high Wednesday, as 335 new cases were confirmed, 15 of which came from the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 16,135, while active cases are now at a 3,120 – up by 103 compared to Tuesday.

Active cases rose by seven in the Interior Health region, but there remains no one hospitalized with the virus across the entire health authority.

Province-wide, hospitalizations remained stable at 92, but those being treated in ICU rose by three, to 25.

Another British Columbian died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 273.

Additionally, three new healthcare outbreaks were declared Wednesday, including one at Kelowna's Village at Mill Creek long-term care home. Port Coquitlam's Hawthorne Seniors Care Community and the White Rock Senior Village were the others.

There are now 29 long-term care homes and two acute-care facilities in B.C. where outbreaks have been declared.

An outbreak has also been declared at West Kelowna's La Casa resort, where seven people who attended a house rental between Oct. 23 and 26 later tested positive for COVID-19. The previously declared outbreak at the Merritt Tim Hortons has been declared over.