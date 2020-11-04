165289
Sports teams pause play in Chilliwack, B.C., as COVID-19 cases rise

Sports teams pause play

Several sports teams in Chilliwack, B.C., have suspended or wrapped up their seasons in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The Fraser Health region has become the epicentre of the pandemic in B.C., reporting 187 of the 299 cases detected provincewide on Tuesday.

The Chilliwack minor hockey and ringette associations have paused play until further notice, while the Cheam Skating Club has cancelled its programming until at least Saturday and the Chilliwack Minor Football Association has called off the rest of its season.

Earlier this week, Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, the chief medical health officer for Fraser Health, said an outbreak at a dance studio in Chilliwack had led to 30 cases so far, as well as several possible exposures in schools.

The health authority's website shows exposure notification letters were sent by 10 schools in the Chilliwack district on Sunday, but Brodkin said there hasn't been in-school transmission linked to the dance studio.

She said the outbreak at Cappella Dance Academy was "significant" and the studio was operating with a COVID-19 safety plan in place.

