Circuit failure blamed for brief power outage affecting about 60,000 in Vancouver

Brief outage impacts 60k

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315426

Tens of thousands of Vancouver residents suddenly found themselves without power as electricity was briefly cut to much of the west side of the city on Wednesday.

The lights went out shortly after 9:15 a.m.

A notice on the BC Hydro website blamed a transmission circuit failure for the problem.

The Crown corporation said as many as 60,000 customers were affected over a large area of Vancouver's west side.

A social media message from Hydro said power had been completely restored less than an hour later.

