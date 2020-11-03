British Columbia reports 299 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, three deaths

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

There have been 299 new cases of COVID-19 reported in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, including 11 in the Interior Health region.

This brings the province's total case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 15,800, and 12,430 people who tested positive previously have fully recovered from the virus.

Across B.C., there are 3,017 active COVID-19 cases, and 6,888 people self-isolating as a result of exposure to a known positive case.

Within the Interior Health region, there are 95 active cases.

Of the 3,017 currently active cases in the province, 92 are in hospital, 22 of whom are being treated in ICU.

Three new virus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, bringing the total in B.C. to 272 since the pandemic began.

One new healthcare facility outbreak was declared at Belvedere Care Centre in Coquitlam, bringing the total number of active healthcare outbreaks in the province to 29.

This includes 27 at long-term care or assisted living facilities and two at acute-care facilities.

An additional community outbreak was reported Tuesday at Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack, and community exposure events continue to occur.

B.C. deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson and Minister of Health Adrian Dix issued a joint statement regarding today's update.

"Our goal for the COVID-19 pandemic is to continue to minimize severe illness, death and social disruption in our communities. The more we learn about the virus, the better we are able to manage all three of these important objectives.

"As part of this, we all need to understand the risks in our local communities and adjust our activities if that risk increases."

Social gatherings are the reason for the most recent increase in numbers, they said, reminding British Columbians to keep groups small.

"This is particularly important in the Fraser Health region where public health teams are asking everyone to avoid all social gatherings in your home right now - even those that are within the restrictions of the provincial health officer order.

"Keeping our communities well means keeping them safe. It is about ensuring we have capacity within our health-care system, protecting those who are most vulnerable and continuing what's important to our well-being in safe, responsible ways."