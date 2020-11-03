Vancouver council mulling first steps toward possible 2030 Olympic bid

Photo: The Canadian Press A snowboarder flies through the Olympic rings at the beginning of the opening ceremonies for the XXI Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, Friday, Feb. 12, 2009. Vancouver's council is considering taking the first small steps toward another Olympic bid. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Vancouver's council is considering taking the first small steps toward hosting another Olympic Games.

Council will vote Wednesday on a motion to write letters to the Canadian Olympic Committee, Canadian Paralympic Committee and four local First Nations seeking input on a possible bid for the 2030 Winter Games.

Council would also pen letters to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan asking if the federal and provincial governments would contribute necessary funding for the bid, including money for potential infrastructure projects.

Vancouver hosted the 2010 Winter Games and the same motion was scheduled to be heard last winter before the agenda was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If both senior levels of government agree to consider providing funding, council would direct staff to explore potential impacts of a bid on affordability and other factors.

Staff would also be asked to report recommendations to council, including considerations for a referendum to gauge the support of Vancouver residents and property owners.