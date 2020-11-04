Winter Driving Alliance reminds drivers to plan ahead for safe travel

Photo: Flickr: Richard Scott

The Thompson-Okanagan has already had a taste of winter with the heavy, and in some parts, record snowfall in October.

Environment Canada says we're in for a La Niña winter, a climate phenomenon that results in abnormally cooler temperatures.

The Winter Driving Safety Alliance is urging motorists, workers and employers to prepare for winter driving conditions with its annual Shift into Winter campaign.

According to Al Johnson, Head of Prevention Services, WorkSafeBC, “most employers in B.C. have workers that drive for work—whether full time like truck or taxi drivers, or as part of their job like sales-people, community health nurses, or trades workers. Employers should start preparing now by accessing resources through the Shift into Winter website to ensure their workers have the information and tools they need to drive safely this winter.”

Winter driving conditions can be changeable and dangerous across the province—from rain and fog, to snow and ice.

The average number of collisions in B.C., where someone is killed or injured due to "driving too fast for the conditions" more than doubles from fall to early winter. Twenty-eight per cent of all work-related crashes resulting in injury and time-loss claims occur in November, December, and January.

The Winter Driving Safety Alliance encourages drivers and employers to stick to these tips to stay safe on the road this winter: