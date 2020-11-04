Winter Driving Alliance reminds drivers to plan ahead for safe travel

The Thompson-Okanagan has already had a taste of winter with the heavy, and in some parts, record snowfall in October.
Environment Canada says we're in for a La Niña winter, a climate phenomenon that results in abnormally cooler temperatures.
The Winter Driving Safety Alliance is urging motorists, workers and employers to prepare for winter driving conditions with its annual Shift into Winter campaign.
According to Al Johnson, Head of Prevention Services, WorkSafeBC, “most employers in B.C. have workers that drive for work—whether full time like truck or taxi drivers, or as part of their job like sales-people, community health nurses, or trades workers. Employers should start preparing now by accessing resources through the Shift into Winter website to ensure their workers have the information and tools they need to drive safely this winter.”
Winter driving conditions can be changeable and dangerous across the province—from rain and fog, to snow and ice.
The average number of collisions in B.C., where someone is killed or injured due to "driving too fast for the conditions" more than doubles from fall to early winter. Twenty-eight per cent of all work-related crashes resulting in injury and time-loss claims occur in November, December, and January.
The Winter Driving Safety Alliance encourages drivers and employers to stick to these tips to stay safe on the road this winter:
- Plan ahead and check current road and weather conditions on DriveBC.ca.
- Install a set of four matched winter tires with the 3-peaked mountain/snowflake symbol.
- Give your vehicle a pre-season maintenance check-up.
- Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle.
- Slow down—the posted speed limit is the maximum speed under ideal driving conditions. Reduce your speed below the speed limit and drive with extra care.Maintain a safe following distance—look ahead and keep at least four seconds of distance between you and the vehicle in front.
- Invest in winter driving training—learn how to brake safely, get out of a skid, and become familiar with how your vehicle handles in winter weather.Register and attend a free webinar to learn about practical B.C. driving tips.