Photo: CTV News

A woman got stuck at the top of her sailboat’s mast Monday evening in Surrey.

CTV News reports fire crews were called to the Nico Wynd Estates marina at about 5 p.m.

The woman was working on her boat when the pulley system she used to move up the mast became stuck. She was trapped for several hours before crews were able to get her down.

While she was cold, the woman walked away from the scene.

with files from CTV Vancouver