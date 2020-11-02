St. John Ambulance encouraging CPR training during CPR Month

Photo: St. John Ambulance

St. John Ambulance is encouraging British Columbians to get trained in CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) use this November.

November is the official CPR Month, dedicated to the practice which can save lives in the event of sudden cardiac arrest.

Sudden cardiac arrest claims up to 40,000 Canadian lives every year, and hands-only CPR as well as the use of an AED is crucial in the first moments following an event.

It can increase the chance of survival by up to 75 per cent, but according to a St. John Ambulance survey conducted in 2018, only 38 per cent of B.C. residents reported feeling confident enough to do CPR.

“The majority - almost 80 per cent - of sudden cardiac arrests happen outside of a hospital setting, whether it’s at home, work, or another public space, and the survival rate for outside of a hospital is unfortunately quite low,” says Ken Leggatt, interim CEO for St. John Ambulance BC & Yukon.

“If more bystanders become empowered to quickly step in with CPR and AED use, we believe chance of survival would be much higher.”

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the physical distancing restrictions it requires, getting trained in CPR treatment is still important and can be done safely.

“CPR and AED training provides you with the knowledge and skills you need to save a life. Time is vital when responding to a cardiac arrest. Call 911, apply the AED, follow the voice prompts and immediately start CPR,” says Sharmen Lee, director of learning, development & standards at St. John Ambulance BC & Yukon.

“We recognize there may be challenges and concerns with infection control during the pandemic and providing CPR. It is recommended that a cloth be placed over the casualty’s mouth and nose to limit your exposure to contaminants before administrating hands-only CPR.”

COVID-19 precautions include individual distanced stations for each student, building full-body mannikins to eliminate the need for partnering, mandatory masks and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing.



