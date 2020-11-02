Fine issued for out-of-control house party in Prince George

Photo: PG Citizen

The owner of a Regents Crescent home in Prince George was issued a ticket carrying a $2,300 fine for hosting an out-of-control house party on Halloween evening.

RCMP said it was handed out after police were called just before 11:30 a.m. to a report of several people fighting in front of the home.

They arrived to find an estimated 50 youth involved.

"Many fled as police arrived," RCMP said. "Those that remained were mostly uncooperative and several were still fighting. One youth was found in possession of bear spray and another assaulted a police officer."

Another two were found unconscious in the basement with one bleeding from the mouth and both were taken to hospital for treatment of possible alcohol poisoning.

Police said the ticket was issued for violating the provincial health officer's order limiting the size of gatherings and further charges are possible. The homeowner's name was not provided.

"Our priority continues to be community safety during this provincial state of emergency" said Cpl. Craig Douglass. "For many reasons, events such as this put the safety of those attending at risk. We ask that you don't attend these events, and we ask parents and guardians to prevent your children from attending these events."