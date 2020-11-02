165076
Busy Halloween night for Vancouver firefighters with 400 calls

Fireworks out with a bang

Legal fireworks went out with a bang on Saturday night, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Service.

Halloween was nearly three times as busy for fire crews, who responded to around 400 fire-related calls in the city within a 24-hour timespan on Oct. 31.

Assistant chief Dave Wallack explained a typical volume for fire crews is 100 calls per day.

“It was three times as busy for us,” Wallack explained.

Out of the approximately 400 calls for service, the assistant chief said 40 were confirmed fires.

Crews put out blazes including in a 28-storey building in the West End, in laneways, and inside a motorhome.

This Halloween, fires caused a combined total of $450,000 in damage, Wallack said.

Many of them were thought to have been the result of residents celebrating the last legal night of fireworks in the City of Vancouver.

On Nov. 1, the selling and possession of fireworks was made illegal in Vancouver.

