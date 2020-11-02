164996
Majority of British Columbian gamblers pick Trump over Biden

B.C. bets on Trump

Betting British Columbians have put their money on Donald Trump winning Tuesday's U.S. election.

The BC Lottery Corporation says nearly 3,000 bets totalling more than $1.4 million (or 68 per cent of the wagers) have been placed on Trump. 

"If he wins, the potential combined payouts to all PlayNow.com players who wagered on Trump to win total more than $3.4 million," states a news release. 

BCLC notes Trump's current odds are 2.35. 

British Columbians who backed Joe Biden stand to win as well. The 1,484 bets totalling more than $622,000 (or 29 per cent of the wagers) translate to a combined potential payout of more than $1 million. Biden's current odds are 1.58. 

To date, an estimated 12,000-plus bets totalling around $3 million have been placed on the U.S. election. It's being called "the single-most popular betting event in PlayNow.com history."

For comparison, the 2016 election south of the border garnered 7,200 bets.

