BC ticket holder wins $6-million Lotto 649 Halloween jackpot

$6M Halloween treat

Chris Campbell / New West Record

Someone had themselves a really good Halloween.

A Lotto 649 ticket purchased in New Westminster has won big, matching all six numbers to win the $6 million jackpot in Saturday night’s draw.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

The odds of winning a Lotto 649 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816.

So far in 2020, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $91 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Typos News Tips


