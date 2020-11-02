RCMP investigating after 3 bodies found in gravel pit

Photo: CTV News

Tragedy has struck at a Vancouver Island gravel pit.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating after three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit near Coombs, Sunday on Vancouver Island.

CTV News Vancouver Island is reporting that a fourth person has been airlifted from the scene near Parksville with serious injuries.

The location in the gravel pit is reportedly popular for shooting guns and riding dirt bikes. The bodies were discovered by a group of youths who were riding their dirt bikes in the area and another source indicates that burned-out vehicles were also found nearby.



Four police vehicles have been monitoring the scene Sunday night and forensic units and other police units have also been on the scene photographing the area.

with files from CTV Vancouver Island