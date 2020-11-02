Party-goers in Vancouver flout COVID-19 rules Halloween night

Photo: CTV News

Vancouver police say they are disappointed after social media posts showed downtown streets crowded with party-goers on Halloween night, apparently flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.

Spokesman Const. Jason Doucette says it wasn't possible to try to disperse the alcohol-fuelled crowd or issue tickets due to a number of factors.

He says the number of people in downtown grew larger than expected and additional resources were brought in from around the city.

Doucette says police made a number of arrests for minor offences, such as causing a disturbance, but there were no reported injuries.

He says police likely won’t have a clear picture of calls for service on Halloween until later today.

On Thursday, B.C.'s chief medical officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the province was in a "danger zone" with more than 2,300 active cases of COVID-19 being reported.