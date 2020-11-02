162805
BC  

Vancouver Police locate man with autism who went missing

Missing man found, safe

Story: 315155

UPDATE: 6:10 a.m.

Kenneth Mane, the subject of an earlier Vancouver Police missing person media release, has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL: 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver Police are appealing for the public's help in locating a missing 21-year-old man with autism.

Kenneth Mane was last seen at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon in south Vancouver, sitting inside the Real Canadian Superstore at Main and SE Marine Drive.

Shortly after being seen, Mane left the location. 

Mane is likely to sit at one location for hours when feeling lost or disoriented, but his disappearance is out of character and there is concern for his wellbeing. 

He could have taken a transit bus, but it is unlikely he would ask for assistance. 

Police have identified Mane as Filipino with a medium complexion, 5'10" tall, and with a heavy build. He has short black hair with some acne scarring on his face.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a Nike swoosh on the front and dark pants.

Anyone who sees Mane is asked to dial 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive. 

