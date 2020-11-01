Prince George home destroyed by fire Sunday morning

Photo: Tracy Calagheros

An early morning fire Sunday destroyed a house on Prince George's Rondane Crescent near Tabor Lake.

Tracy Calagheros and her husband woke up just before 6 a.m. Sunday to the sound of flames consuming the house, which at the time had two occupants, Steve and Deborah Mamic, and their dog, who all made it to safety unharmed.

“I’ve never seen anything burn that fast,” said Tracey Calagheros. “We went out of the house at three minutes to six and by eight minutes after six the whole thing was fully engulfed.

“It’s situated just across the backyard from where our bedroom is and I could hear this strange, ominous whooshing sound. I turned to John and said ‘that can’t be wind’ and he looked out the window and could see the flames.”

Tracy called 9-1-1 while John rushed to meet the couple coming out of their back door.

The Ferndale Tabor Lake Volunteer Fire Department showed up a few minutes later but by that time the fire was too far advanced to save the house.

“It’s gone, there’s nothing left standing,” said Tracy. “The heat and the height of the flames, it felt to me like watching that Island Lake forest fire in 2018 going again, it was that same intensity and so fast.”

David Mothus, a neighbor who lives five houses away, spoke to Deborah Mamic, who told him she was awake when the fire broke out. She told Mothus she suspects the cause of the fire was a Halloween jack o’lantern which had a small candle in it.

“That’s the only thing she could think of this morning, I felt so bad for them, but nobody got hurt,” Mothus said. “They’re lucky. She happened to be up doing some cleaning first thing in the morning and she saw the orange (flames) in the house and within seconds smoke had filled the house. So she screamed for her husband and if she wasn’t up cleaning they probably would have died because they would have had smoke inhalation and not made it out. They’re lucky.”

Mothus has started a Go Fund Me page to help the couple recover from the fire, which has already raised more than $5,000.

“I talked to them and I knew they had insurance but that takes a bit of time,” said Mothus. “I wasn’t thinking they would need money but with all the stress we already have in the world it’s just a way of saying your neighbours care about you.”