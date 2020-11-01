$1,000 tickets handed out for failure to abide by 14-day quarantine

Photo: North Shore News

While most people are obeying public health orders aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19, not everyone is following the rules.

Officers have handed out several tickets in both North and West Vancouver in the past two months to people caught flouting public health orders.

Four people on the North Shore have been handed $1,000 tickets for failing to quarantine for 14 days after arriving from other countries.

In North Vancouver, one person who returned from the United States Oct. 3 was handed a ticket Oct. 8 after ignoring one warning from police to stay home during their quarantine.

“The individual had previously been spoken with by RCMP and warned about being outside of the residence and was found to have been non-compliant again,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the RCMP’s E Division headquarters.

In West Vancouver, two fines for failing to quarantine were handed out after a traffic stop, when it was determined the driver and passenger had both entered Canada from the United States three days prior.

Officers consulted with Canada Border Services Agency, as well as the health officials and determined both men were supposed to be in quarantine, according to Const. Kevin Goodmurphy, spokesman for the West Vancouver Police. Both received $1,150 fines.

In another case, someone called the police to report an individual who had returned from a trip abroad and was supposed to be in quarantine was not sticking to the plan. That person was also fined $1,150.

In addition to quarantine scofflaws, large parties have also been on the police radar.

In October, a call about a party at one home in West Vancouver netted the owner a $230 fine in connection with a gathering that wasn’t following the public health officer’s rules.

In September, the West Vancouver Police fined a party host $2,300 for holding a party with over 50 people present after neighbours complained about a loud party in the 6100 block of Eagleridge Place.

Police also handed out a $230 fine at the end of August after breaking up a party of between 200 and 300 teens and young people at a short-term rental house in the British Properties.

Several other calls for alleged violations of COVID-19 rules at both homes and businesses did not result in fines, he said.

This week, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s medical health officer, ordered people to limit gatherings in private homes to no more than six people outside of household members. “That means no Halloween party,” she said.

Goodmurphy said additional officers are being brought in this weekend to assist with calls if needed to enforce the latest public health orders limiting gatherings in private homes.

