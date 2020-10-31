163146
Tips to keep kids safe while trick or treating

Trick or treat safety tips

Casey Richardson

Many kids are heading out trick or treating this Halloween, ready to show off their costumes and gather up candy on the spookiest night of the year.  

The BC Centre for Disease Control put out a list of safety tips for the night and is encouraging people to get creative to keep it safe. 

Suggestions are to keep the route to your local neighbourhood this year, give others space while stopping at houses and continue proper hand washing. 

All treats don’t need to be hand washed but it’s good to keep sanitizer with you if the kids are snacking on the go. 

For those handing out treats, wear a non-medical mask that covers your nose and mouth when handing out treats. Using tongs or a baking sheet to pass the candy work if you didn’t have time to make a candy slide.

Help make trick-or-treating more accessible for everyone by handing out treats from the bottom of your stairs or at your curb-side, keeping it all outdoors.

So far it looks to be a quieter Halloween with less houses taking part and less kids going out. 

For a full list of how to have a safe and happy halloween, visit the webpage

