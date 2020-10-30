164899
TikTok video shows Starbucks barista making gross concoction for an alleged COVID-19 denier

A video circulating on TikTok shows a barista sending a strong message to customers who believe the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax. 

The video starts off by addressing people who don't wear masks by saying, “When the cash-paying, non-mask wearing customer insists that COVID is just a hoax.”

The woman in the video appears to be wearing a Starbucks apron as she creates a concoction after rubbing her fingers on coins, CTV News Vancouver reports. 

The woman then uses her bare hands as she touches the inside of the coffee cup before pouring milk and syrup into it, as she stirs the drink with her fingers.

The video does not show if the drink was actually served to anyone, but Starbucks says it is taking the incident seriously. 

“This video is completely unacceptable and violates our rigorous food and store safety policies and procedures. Starbucks does not tolerate this kind of behaviour and we are investigating this internally,” a company spokesperson told CTV.

The money that is used in the video is Canadian, but it is unclear which location this took place at. The TikTok post features a British Columbia hashtag. 

-with files from CTV News Vancouver 

