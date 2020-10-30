B.C. had 272 new cases of COVID-19, one death, in the past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

The number of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia continues to rise, after 272 new cases of the virus were identified in the past 24 hours, seven of which came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 14,381, and active cases hit 2,390 – the highest active cases have ever been in B.C.

Active cases in the Interior dropped by two, to 87, and no one in the region is currently hospitalized with the virus.

Despite the rise in cases, COVID-related hospitalizations across B.C. dropped by eight since Thursday, down to 78. Twenty-five of these patients are being treated in ICU.

In B.C., 6,003 people are self-isolating under active monitoring, after coming in contact with a COVID-positive person.

Another COVID-19 related death was reported Friday, bringing the total deaths to 263. Two new outbreaks were declared at long-term care homes in Port Coquitlam and Surrey along with one at a unit in New Westminster's Queen's Park Hospital.

With three other long-term care home outbreaks declared over, there remains outbreaks at 24 long-term care homes and two acute care facilities.

Additionally, a community outbreak has been declared at the Suncor Firebag Oil Sands site, in the Athabasca region of Alberta. The outbreak is presumably being declared by B.C.'s Ministry of Health due to a number of employees at the site living in B.C. The Ministry did not disclose how many cases are connected to the site, or where in B.C. the workers have returned to.

In her statement Friday, Dr. Bonnie Henry reminded British Columbians about her order this week limiting house guests to six people.

“Now is not the time for parties or large gatherings in our homes. Instead, let’s spend time with others in a safe way, outside or in venues that have COVID-19 safety plans in place,” she said.

“The provincial health officer order limiting the number of people who can visit our home is in effect and surveillance will be increased for the weekend ahead.”