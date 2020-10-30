Charges laid from Prince George crash involving stolen vehicle, ambulance that caused numerous injuries

Photo: Facebook/Jayson Chesley

Charges have been approved for three people after a stolen vehicle collided with an ambulance in Prince George this week.

Cpl. Craig Douglass says Prince George RCMP received a report at roughly 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 28) of a three-vehicle accident on Highway 97, just north of the Simon Fraser Bridge.

When officers and emergency personnel arrived, they found two pick-up trucks and one ambulance had been involved in a crash.

Three individuals took off on foot, but were arrested shortly after with the help of a Police Dog Services team.

The initial investigation has officers believing a stolen pick-up truck drove through a ditch and then onto Highway 97.

It then struck a median barricade and collided with a southbound ambulance, which caused a crash with another truck towing a trailer.

As a result, the BC Prosecution Service has approved the following charges against Jocelyn Rae Wood, a 34-year-old Chetwynd resident:

Dangerous operation of a conveyance (vehicle)

Refuse to provide a breath sample

Fail to stop after accident

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

They were released on documents to appear in court on Dec. 8, 2020.

A single charge for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 was also approved for 31-year-old Brittany Ann Bisenberger, also from Chetwynd, and 26-year-old Dallas Raymond Garbitt of Moberly Lake

Both were released but will be back in court on Nov. 25, 2020.