Charges laid from Prince George crash involving stolen vehicle, ambulance that caused numerous injuries

Charges have been approved for three people after a stolen vehicle collided with an ambulance in Prince George this week.
Cpl. Craig Douglass says Prince George RCMP received a report at roughly 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 28) of a three-vehicle accident on Highway 97, just north of the Simon Fraser Bridge.
When officers and emergency personnel arrived, they found two pick-up trucks and one ambulance had been involved in a crash.
Three individuals took off on foot, but were arrested shortly after with the help of a Police Dog Services team.
The initial investigation has officers believing a stolen pick-up truck drove through a ditch and then onto Highway 97.
It then struck a median barricade and collided with a southbound ambulance, which caused a crash with another truck towing a trailer.
As a result, the BC Prosecution Service has approved the following charges against Jocelyn Rae Wood, a 34-year-old Chetwynd resident:
- Dangerous operation of a conveyance (vehicle)
- Refuse to provide a breath sample
- Fail to stop after accident
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
They were released on documents to appear in court on Dec. 8, 2020.
A single charge for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 was also approved for 31-year-old Brittany Ann Bisenberger, also from Chetwynd, and 26-year-old Dallas Raymond Garbitt of Moberly Lake
Both were released but will be back in court on Nov. 25, 2020.